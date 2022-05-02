Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident in Barking which resulted in two men and a woman attending hospital

Police were called shortly before 0400hrs on Monday, 2 May, to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road, Barking. Officers attended the location.

At the scene, they found a man aged in his 20s suffering stab injuries. He has been taken to a hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, officers were alerted to a man and woman who had self-presented at an east London hospital. The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg which is not life-threatening. The woman had sustained minor injuries consistent with grazing from a bullet.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. At this stage, it is thought that all three people sustained their injuries in the Hertford Road area where police cordons remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref 1033/02may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.

