Detectives have launched an investigation after a man died in Harlow

Police were called at 9pm on Sunday 1 May following reports of a disturbance at Spencers Croft, Harlow.

Officers attended and found an injured man who was taken to hospital.

An ambulance was called after concerns for the welfare of a second man who, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have arrested three people – a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager – on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs.

A fourth person, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All four are currently in custody being questioned.

Leading the investigation, DCI Louise Metcalfe, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft.

“We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Or call 101 and quote Operation Napier or incident 1165 of 1 May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.