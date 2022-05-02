Emergency services scrambled Sunday evening to a person in the water near Eastbourne Pier

Eastbourne RNLI were paged today Sunday 1st May at 7.30pm.

They were requested to launch the Inshore and All-Weather Lifeboat and tasked to reports of a person to be in the water off Eastbourne Pier.

Once on scene the Inshore Lifeboat quickly located the casualty who was recovered onto the Lifeboat and lifesaving casualty care was carried out.

The casualty was then taken ashore and passed into the care of waiting for Ambulance Personnel and a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter paramedic.