Officers from City of London Police are appealing for information following a fatal stabbing

The fatal stabbing took place on Gresham Street area at 11:30pm on May 1, 2022.

City of London Police officers attended the scene and found one man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from serious stab injuries. Officers carried out CPR at the scene before the man was taken to the Royal London Hospital, where he sadly later died.

A number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and officers would like anyone with further information to come forward. This can be done anonymously and in confidence.

Cordons currently remain in place in the immediate area and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.