Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find Charlotte.

Charlotte, age 14, was last seen at Bole Hill Recreation Ground at about 6pm yesterday (Sunday 1 May).

They are white and described as 5ft 6in tall, with bright purple hair which is shoulder length. They were last known to be wearing a black hoodie with yellow t-shirt, black jogging bottoms with ‘Stranger Things’ written down the side in red, and black and white Converse canvas-style shoes.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Charlotte’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.

Have you seen them? Do you know where they might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 729 of 1 May.