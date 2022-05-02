Officers investigating a fatal collision in South Woodham Ferrers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage

Officers attended a collision involving a Mercedes and Fiesta, which happened in Burnham Road shortly before 9am today, Monday 2 May.

Sadly, a man died at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

The road was closed whilst emergency services investigated and was reopened just after 3pm.

Investigators would like anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to contact us.

If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 271 of 2 May.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.