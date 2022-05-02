Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died after being in a collision with a police vehicle on the A259 at Peacehaven

The incident happened just after 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April).

Emergency services responded to the incident after the 27-year-old man who was in the road sustained serious injuries after colliding with the marked police vehicle near the junction of Dorothy Avenue. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and responders, he died at the scene.

As the incident involved a police vehicle, we referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will carry out an independent investigation.

A section of the A259 South Coast Road was closed in both directions for the investigation but has now re-opened. A closure with the junction of Bramber Avenue remains in place however.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation. We want to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the A259 South Coast Road was closed.”