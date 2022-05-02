Police probe triple death collision in St Austell

Three people have died in a fatal collision at Ruddlemoor, St Austell, in the early hours of Sunday 1 May.

Officers were notified of the single-car collision on the B3274 just after 1.30am. Fire and ambulance crews also attended.

Three people died at the scene and officers are carrying out enquiries to confirm their identities and locate their next of kin.

A fourth person who left the scene has since been located.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and appealing for information from the public.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to assist police is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting crime reference CR/037022/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.