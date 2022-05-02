Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision near Faversham involving a cyclist, aged in his late teens

A black VW Polo car was travelling along Lower Road, Teynham, towards the village when it was involved in a collision with a green Barracuda bicycle.

The collision took place at around 12.30am on Monday 2 May 2022.

The cyclist, aged in his late teens, sustained injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

An 18-year-old man from Faversham, a 19-year-old man from Sheerness and a 20-year-old woman from Chatham were arrested in connection with the collision and taken into custody.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area is also asked to come forward.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference KH/COJ/51/22.