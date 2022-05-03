A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate

A man in his 30s suffered an injury to his torso during the assault in the High Street at around 4.25am on Saturday 30 April 2022.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation by Thanet Criminal Investigation Department (CID), two men were arrested.

Daniel Haine, 25, of Station Road, Birchington, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 May.

A 21-year-old man from Ramsgate was released on bail until Friday 20 May while enquiries continue.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who might have private CCTV in the High Street area of the town to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/81425/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.