A teenage boy has been sentenced following the death of a man at an unlicensed music event (UME) in Southwark

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article at the Old Bailey on Friday, 25 March. He was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 3 May to a total of four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Jason Nyarko, aged 26, was fatally stabbed at the event, taking place at a large vacant warehouse in Stockholm Road, SE16 on Saturday, 26 June 2021.

The UME was advertised on social media as an ‘End of Lockdown’ party. Tickets were available to purchase online, with the buyer sent a QR code to be scanned on the door, but attendees were being allowed entry by paying on the door.

Police were called at around 11.45pm on 26 June 2021 following reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Jason was pronounced dead at the scene at 00:16hrs.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on 28 June. The cause of death was given as an incised (stab) wound to the front left hand side of the chest.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation.

As the incident had unfolded in a disused warehouse there were limited CCTV opportunities. However detectives obtained mobile phone footage of the aftermath and spoke to a number of horrified people who had seen an altercation break out. They described seeing Jason, known as ‘Jay’ to his friends, collapse to the floor with several stab injuries.

The 16-year-old was found injured nearby having been attacked by a group of people following the incident.

He was taken to an ambulance for treatment before a number of attendees pointed out to police that he was the assailant. He was taken to hospital and later discharged into police custody.

The reason for the attack has never been satisfactorily explained. Jason and the teenager are not believed to have been known to each other or had any interactions prior to that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who led the investigation, said: “Jason’s death tragically illustrates the awful consequences that carrying weapons can bring – a young man’s life has been cut short in its prime and Jason’s family and friends have been left to deal with the pain of this loss.

“In addition, a teenage boy will now spend time in prison as a result of his actions that night.”

Jason’s sister Jessica said: “It’s almost a year since we lost Jason and today’s sentencing will not bring Jason back. We have to navigate the rest of our lives knowing that someone took it upon themselves to take him away from us. The daily pain we feel as a family, the void and the reality of doing the rest of our lives without Jason is so heart-breaking.

“A violent act has now impacted two families; Jason we will never see on this earth again, all we have is the memories we made together. The teenager convicted will get to see his family and live the rest of his life. All we can do is hope that he understands the damage he has caused.

“We are so sorry that this happened to you Jason, and we did everything we could do to make sure your death wasn’t in vain. We think about you every day, we miss you so much. We love you forever.”