Can you help Police find Shawna and Brooke?

Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 13-year-old girls Shawna (pictured right) and Brooke (pictured left).

They were both last seen together on 30 April 2022 in City Road, Sheffield.

They have not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

The girls are believed to be together and are known to frequent the Woodthorpe and Manor areas.

Shawna is described as white with a slim build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Brooke is described as white with a medium build and dark shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a cream t-shirt, a black hooded top and white trainers.

Have you seen them?

Do you think you know where they could be?