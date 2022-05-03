A driver has exclusively spoken of his fear after his pal who was in the passenger seat of his BMW was stabbed and seriously injured by a trio of men who he thinks we’re trying to play a game of chicken on a sleepy Herne bay road in Kent. The drama unfolded just after 7am on Tuesday (3rd May 2022)on Stanley Road in the town. Emergency services were called to the road just after 7.15am.

The man who has asked not to be named said two men got out of the vehicle after hitting the tree stump. They shot across the junction and ran off a third man stumbled out of the vehicle and pulled out a knife. My pal has gone after the pair and that was when he got stabbed. There was a lot of blood and he was bleeding badly.

I am so confused on why it happened you would expect it to happen in Hackney but not Herne Bay. I have lived in the ara for Ten years and keep myself to myself. I was only helping out my mate he gave me a call to say he was stuck at the garage and would I come and pick him up. We were driving down Standley Road when this white car started to come at us like the driver was playing a game of chicken.

The white car then ploughed into the tree stump and then flipped onto its side and hit my vehicle. It was a good job it was so early had it been later there may have been children on their way to school. Officers from Kent Police remain on the road along with scenes of crime officers. A second has been put in place on Douglas Roa din Herne Bay. Officers remain on guard after the three-man off from the crash scene.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers were called to Stanley Road, Herne Bay at 7.05am on Tuesday 3 May 2022 following a report of a two-car collision followed by an assault.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a man was taken to a London hospital with an injury consistent with a stab wound.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and a section of Stanley Road is currently closed, as well as an alleyway off Canterbury Road, while officers conduct enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, and has yet to speak to officers should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 03-0150.