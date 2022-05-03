Littlestone RNLI lifeboat along with Costguard teams scrambled to reports of a canoeist in trouble

Emergency service volunteers have been scrambled to Mermaid beach just off Folkestone following reports of a Kayaker in distress.

A lifeboat from Littlestone RNLI and a Coastguard search and rescue team from Folkestone have been called following a report understood to be from the Folkestone NCI at around 7pm.

The Kayaker has been spotted approximately two miles out to sea.

The lifeboat has been tasked to investigate following concerns being raised. The Kayak is reported to be drifting further and further

The incident is being coordinated by the UK coast operations centre in Dover.

More to follow