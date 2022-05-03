Murder investigation launched after victim of Doncaster assault dies from his injuries

Detectives in Doncaster have launched a murder investigation after the victim of an assault in the town centre last night (Sunday 1 May) sadly died from his injuries earlier today (Monday 2 May).

Jamie Adam Kelly, aged 30, from Leeds, died in hospital today. Formal identification has taken place and his family and friends have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

At about 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday 1 May), it is reported that a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street where there was a physical altercation with three other men once outside.

The victim received serious injuries. Officers provided CPR at the scene until a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.

A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder after all were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene. They all remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members pf the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it. But detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of 1 May. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into us via this enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line. You can also pass information directly to the incident room at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.