Officers are questioning two people who have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Thurrock

Police were called to reports of a man injured after a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday 28 April.

Emergency services attended but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Essex Police’s Major Investigation Team have arrested two people – a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – on suspicion of murder.

Both currently remain in police custody for questioning.

A third person, a 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, leading the investigation, said:

“Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and my team have worked hard through the day and night.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are actively pursuing a number of leads in an effort to leave no stone unturned.

“We still believe based on the information known to the investigation, there is no threat to the wider community and that Lakeside is a safe place.

“My colleagues have spent the last few days at the Lakeside shopping centre reassuring visitors through their high visibility patrols and appealing for information.

“I would encourage anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, to approach an officer and tell us what they know. Please don’t hesitate to speak, you may have a vital piece of information.”

If you have any information about the incident please get in contact with us.

You can let us know by submitting a report online or through the dedicated information portal

Alternatively you can call us on 101

In an emergency always call 999.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April when providing any information to ensure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.