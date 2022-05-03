Officers continue to search for a man who has gone overboard from a boat in Poole Harbour

At 1.59am on Monday 2 May 2022 Dorset Police received a report that 24-year-old David Haw had fallen off a RIB.

Throughout the day officers have been assisting HM Coastguard with searches.

David is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair that is shaved at the sides and back, but longer on top. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Chief Inspector Darren Harris, of Dorset Police, said: “A coordinated multi-agency search and rescue effort has been going on since the initial report of David’s disappearance.

“Police, the coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR have been searching extensively in the harbour and surrounding areas. We will continue with our efforts to find David.

“If anyone has seen David, or a man matching his description, since he has gone missing or has any information that might assist our search, please contact us urgently.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 02:41.