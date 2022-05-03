Officers investigating a burglary at a church near Deal are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Kent Police was contacted on the morning of Monday 2 May 2022 and it was reported that St John the Evangelist Church in Kingsdown had been broken into during the previous night and a lectern in the shape of a bird had been stolen.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious, who has dashcam or doorbell footage, or has since been offered the lectern for sale, to contact 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/82974/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.