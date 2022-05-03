Police are appealing following assault in Ashford

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a man was assaulted in Ashford on Sunday 1 May 2022.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly before 11pm that evening, following an altercation between the victim and a group of teenagers in David Henderson Avenue.

Officers have since been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and a review of local CCTV as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information, and has not yet spoken to police, is urged to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/82697/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.