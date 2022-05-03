Police are appealing for information after a woman died as she crossed a road in Southampton

The woman, aged in her 40s, was crossing the dual carriageway on Bitterne Road West when she was in collision with a car around 10.00pm on Monday, May 2.

The car involved was an black Audi 4 driven by a 51-year-old man and the incident happened at the road’s junction with Rampart Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident and we’d like to hear from anyone who saw a woman in the area in the time leading up to the collision. Likewise, we would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Audi being driven before the incident took place.

Officers are also keen to view any dashcam footage anyone may have of the incident or the area prior to the collision.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 442200172280.