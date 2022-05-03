Urgent and decisive action taken by a Kent Police team has helped save an elderly woman

On the afternoon of Friday 22 April 2022, an Ashford resident reported they were concerned for their neighbour, who is in her 70s and had not been seen for several days. The informant also said there appeared to be post and newspapers accumulating at her front door.

The Problem-Solving Task Force attended the building and, fearing the woman had come to serious harm, forced their way inside. Entry to the property was made by PCSO Joseph Cain, who went on to provide first aid, with PCSOs Lauren Butcher and Paul Wooster completed other urgent enquiries which included arranging an ambulance.

She was subsequently found seriously injured in her bathroom, where she had lain for five days. Immediate medical care was arranged and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was less than 20 minutes between the time of the original call and the moment an officer found the injured woman.

Her condition has since improved and partner agencies will be ensuring she is well supported in the future.

Sergeant Ben Crook, from the Problem-Solving Task Force, said: ‘The quick-thinking actions of our officers has meant a woman in urgent need of care and support has got the help she needs, and I commend them for their efforts. It’s really pleasing to hear her condition is improving.’