A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Pinner

A murder investigation was launched after officers were called at 6.58am on Wednesday, 4 May to Grove Avenue to reports of a stabbing.

A man in his mid-30s was found at the location with stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Despite the efforts of paramedics that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to inform next of kin.

A crime scene remains in place.

Following enquiries a man, believed aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder – he remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime (Homicide) investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC – please quote CAD1073/04MAY

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.