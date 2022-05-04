An arrest has been made by officers investigating a burglary at a church near Deal

Kent Police was contacted on the morning of Monday 2 May 2022 and it was reported that St John the Evangelist Church in Kingsdown had been broken into during the previous night and a lectern had been stolen.

Officers have since recovered the stand section of the lectern, but are appealing to anyone who has seen or been offered the top section, which is in the shape of an eagle.

On Tuesday 3 May, a 25-year-old man from Dover was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/82974/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.