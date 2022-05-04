Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report drugs were discarded from a car near Chatham

The car did not stop and continued into Shawstead Road, where the driver was arrested having left the vehicle on foot.

A quantity of cannabis was later recovered by police from a roundabout on North Dane Way.

Investigating officer, PC Hannah Cooper, said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the VW Golf travelling along North Dane Way and a package being thrown from the window.

‘In particular, drivers with dashcam are asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

A 25-year-old man from Chatham was later released pending further investigation into allegations of drug supply, failing to stop for a police officer and driving offences.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/74026/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.