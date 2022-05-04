Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict residential building on Southend Road in Beckenham last night

Firefighters tackled a fire at the three storey building where the roof and second floor were completely destroyed by the fire, part of the first floor was also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours to dampen down the area. The Brigade’s Control Office took 21 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 7.47pm and the fire was under control by10.00pm. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Bromley, Woolside, Lewisham, Beckenham and Lee Green fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.