Police have named a man who died following a collision in Torquay, on Sunday 1 May.

Nathan Lee, 46, from Torquay, received life-threatening injuries and died in hospital a short time later, following a collision between a pedestrian and a VW Golf, which happened at around 12.15am on Barton Hill Road.

The family of Mr Lee have paid tribute to him.

They said: “Nathan was a most devoted, loving and caring son, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He had a very special bond with his daughter, who is now completely devastated, as are all the family.

“Nathan loved to dance, to party and to challenge his thinking ability, to solve puzzling and cryptic clues.

“His philosophy in life was to treat all people with respect, listen to them and they will treat you the same. This enabled him to help many during his public service, over 23 years. He had the ability to get the best out of others and led many successful teams on to great outcomes.

“Nathan was in the prime of his life, a truly great person. He was shining so brightly and, like a candle, was snuffed out with one blow.

“In our hearts forever. He’s in a deep sleep now, awaiting to see us all one day. We love you with all our hearts.”