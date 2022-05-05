Officers carrying out searches for a missing man in Poole Harbour have issued an update

At 1.59am on Monday 2 May 2022 Dorset Police received a report that 24-year-old David Haw from Sussex had fallen off a RIB.

David is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of slim build with short mousey brown hair that is shaved at the side and back, but longer on top. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the Poole Harbour area, with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

Superintendent Gemma Morris, of Dorset Police, said: “We have carried out intensive water and land-based searches of the Poole Harbour area over the past two days with air support.

“These searches have been informed by extensive technical modelling and expert input and we have used significant resources with support from our partner agencies to thoroughly search all the areas identified but very sadly we have so far been unable to find David.

“While both the wide and targeted searches are now complete, we will continue in our efforts and enquiries to find David and will respond to any information that becomes available to us.

“We are keeping David’s family fully updated and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“I would like to thank all those who have been involved in the search operation for their tireless support over recent days.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was launched with Dorset Police working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in accordance with established protocols.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.