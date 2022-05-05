Officers investigating an assault in Tidworth are appealing for witnesses to help progress their enquiries

Between 1.30am and 3am on April 24, a man in his 20s was assaulted near to Sweetapple Close.

He sustained head injuries including a fractured skull as a result of the assault and was taken to Salisbury District Hospital where he remained for several days before being discharged.

Det Sgt Toni Nugent said: “This was a nasty assault and unfortunately, the victim has not been able to provide a description of who is responsible. He sustained a fractured skull and was taken to hospital following the incident and is continuing to suffer with pain as he recovers from his injuries.

“Enquiries have been continuing since the report and we’d like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or anyone in the area who may have CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage which may have captured something of relevance to our investigation.”

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220041561.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.