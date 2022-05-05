‘Our whole world came crashing down’

The family of a young woman who tragically died in a collision in the Gossops Green area of Crawley have issued a heartfelt tribute to her.

Leonie Jones, 18, died in the incident at Dormans in the early hours of April 25.

In a statement made on behalf of her family, her mum Carmel Richards said: “Leonie will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends and will forever hold a place in our hearts.

“Her infectious laugh and beaming smile will stay with us forever. She always had a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes.

“Leonie was so bright, bubbly and had so many plans for her future. She wanted to travel and to become a beautician to run her own business.

“She always went that extra mile to support her friends and family in times of need. Her friends have said that she always checked in on them to make sure they were ok.

“Leonie had no idea how well liked she was and I hope she is looking down now to see how missed and loved she truly will be.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, in particular the occupants of a vehicle which left the area immediately after the incident.

Two arrests were made as part of the investigation.