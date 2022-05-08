A 49-year-old man has been found guilty of a number of serious offences against women, including rape

Ian Ramsay from the Borders was convicted in relation to 16 offences at the High Court in Edinburgh.

These included five instances of rape.

His offending spanned a period from 2014 to 2020 and took place within Lothian & Scottish Borders, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire.

Detective Sergeant Gillian Paddon said: “Ian Ramsay is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a protracted period of time.

“His conduct has been consistently horrendous over a number of years.

“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of these crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.

“I would like to commend the victims for their bravery throughout this investigation and trial. Hopefully the verdict today will help them moving forward.”