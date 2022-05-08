A Birmingham man has been jailed for possessing and sharing extremist material online

Musa Muhammad, aged 30 from Dunsink Road, Witton, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday to five years in prison after admitting to three offences of possessing and sending extremist videos at an earlier hearing in March.

Muhammed is also subject to a Part 4 order for 15 years which is issued to individuals convicted of terrorism offences and sentenced to at least 12 months’ imprisonment or detention. Individuals are required to notify police of any changes to their personal details (including their address), any stay at another address for seven days or more and also any intended foreign travel of three days or more prior to travel.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, who leads Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, said: “We cannot underestimate the dangerous nature of extremist propaganda and the influence it can have; which is why it is so important to hold to account those who share with others such social media posts.