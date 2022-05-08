It was located after staff at the National Trust raised the alarm after finding a vehicle with keys in the ignition to the UK Coastguard at Dover.
A short time after a body was found on cliffs close to the South Foreland lighthouse between Dover and St Margaret’s Bay at just after 10m on Sunday morning.
Coastguard rescues teams from Deal, and Langdon Battery, The Walmer RNLI lifeboat, Kent Police and South East Ambulance Service were all sent following the discovery of the body
St Margaret’s Bay is set on the South Foreland Heritage Coast between Dover and Deal.
Kent Police have been approached for comment