A man who admitted the attempted murder of a child in Brentwood has been jailed for 23 years

Zach Hughes, 27 of Brentwood Road in Romford, was jailed for 36 years for attempted murder when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

Last year, on Monday 12 July, Hughes met up with his victims and another person before they travelled together to Brentwood.

As the car was being parked in Brook Street, Hughes went to the rear of the car.

He reached inside and attacked the young child and a woman.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

Hughes was arrested the following day and charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 15 July 2021.

On Wednesday 9 March, the judge at Basildon Crown Court accepted Hughes’ guilty pleas to all three charges.

At the same court on Friday 6 May, Hughes was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Brian Palombella of Essex Police’s Crime and Public Protection said:

“This has been an extremely sensitive and distressing case not only for the lead investigating officer – DC Emily Hulme – and my teams, but also those who attended the incident.