Detectives are releasing these images to identify a man being treated in hospital for life-changing injuries following an incident at Hampton Wick station

At 10.33am on Tuesday 3 May, officers were called to Hampton Wick station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, but despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to identify the man and his family.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, with short dark shaven hair and facial hair. He also has a number of large and distinctive tattoos on his chest and arms.