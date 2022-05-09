A cyclist has died following a fatal collision in Manchester

Officers were called just before 230am on Saturday to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Princess Road, Manchester.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he has since died.

Police Sergeant Phil Shaw, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this devastating time.

“We’re already following up on a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information, or anyone with any dash-cam footage, to report it to us, as it may assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741 or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.