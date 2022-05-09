A man violently assaulted another man with a baseball bat before texting his friend to brag that he had “done him right over”

Anthony Lee and George Cranford carried out the pre-planned and prolonged attack at an address in Rowan Close, Storrington, on Sunday 16 February, 2020.

The 22-year-old victim, who was known to them, had been playing his friend’s games console when the pair barged in uninvited and beat him without warning.

He was struck with a baseball bat, and punched and kicked multiple times, causing a head injury, a fractured elbow and significant bruising.

Lee, 26, of Brighton Road, Crawley, and Cranford, 21, of Rowan Close, Storrington, were identified as the suspects and were later arrested.

Enquiries revealed Lee had messaged at least two people to brag about the offence he had committed, adding: “Me and George smash[ed] him right up earlier”.

He was charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 27 April.

Cranford was charged with committing grievous bodily harm without intent. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

Detective Constable Michelle Jewiss, of Worthing Investigations, said: “The judge agreed with us that this was a pre-meditated, prolonged and brutal attack on a young man who sustained significant injuries which required hospital treatment.