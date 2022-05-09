A man who carried out a brutal assault in Bedworth that left the victim with severe brain injuries has been jailed for seven years

Liam McMahon, 20, of Southam Close, Coventry stood trial at Warwick Crown Court in January where he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced at the same court.

On 1 April 2021, McMahon hit the victim – a man in his 20s – around the head with a vodka bottle in Park Road, Bedworth. The attack caused serious brain injuries that left the victim unable to walk, or properly talk. He requires around the clock care.

Following the attack the victim went home where he fell ill and contacted paramedics who alerted police to his injuries.

Enquiries identified McMahon as a suspect and he was arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Mike Brennan from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a brutal and horrific attack that left the victim with significant and permanent injuries.

“I’m pleased to see McMahon convicted and handed a significant prison sentence.”