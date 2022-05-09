BREAKING CRAWLEY SUSSEX

Do you know this man?

May 9, 2022
1 Min Read
 
Police in Sussex would like to speak to him after a purse was stolen from a pram in Pret A Manger, Crawley, around 12.45pm on 31 January.
A bank card was then used by the suspect at Asda.
Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 4722001883
