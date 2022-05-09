Have you seen missing Robert?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the 31-year-old who was reported #missing this evening (Sunday 8 May).
His current whereabouts is not known however officers have some information to suggest he may be walking from #Codicote to #Stevenage this evening.
He is described as medium build and having mousy or sandy brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing a grey Puma hoody with black writing on it and black trainers.
You can report information by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Robert now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting 583 of 8 May.
Report online to herts.police.uk/contact.