Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Melksham involving a 12 year old girl

The incident happened at approximately 3pm on May 5 in Bath Road, Bowerhill at the traffic lights outside Melksham Oak Community School.

The girl was struck by a car as she crossed at the crossing – the car was travelling from the direction of the town centre.

The victim sustained bruising to her arm and foot.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been black but the make and model is not known.

We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help our enquiries.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220046024.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.