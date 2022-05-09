Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a factory on Forward Drive in Harrow

Half of an electrical intake room on the first-floor mezzanine level of the factory was damaged by fire. A roller shutter door on the ground floor was also destroyed by the blaze. Two people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as an observational platform, along with thermal imaging cameras to help identify hot spots.

The Brigade was called at 5.09am and the fire was under control by 7.56am. Fire crews from Harrow, Stanmore, Northolt, Mill Hill, Hendon and Willesden fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault.