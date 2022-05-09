Three teenagers have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in a “targeted attack”.

Officers opened a murder inquiry after the 18-year-old was found hurt near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, at about 7.15pm on Thursday.

He was helped by a member of the public before being taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London, but later died.

Three Slough males, all in their teens, were arrested in connection with the attack and remain in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown, head of the major crime unit, said videos relating to what he believed was a “targeted attack” had been circulated on social media, and he advised people not to share them.

He added: “This practice is abhorrent and has caused significant distress to the victim’s family and friends.

“Not only do they include distressing images, the sharing and viewing of them could lead to investigative difficulties and indeed open the perpetrators up to investigation for offences following the arrests.”

He said sharing or viewing them was “not helpful to the family or police” at what was a “critical stage” of the investigation.

He said his thoughts remained with the victim’s family “at this most difficult time” and asked that their privacy be respected.

Thames Valley Police appealed for any witnesses to the stabbing outside the Trelawney Avenue shops in Langley, or anyone with any other information, to come forward.

Local policing area commander for Slough, Supt Lee Barnham, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate carrying or using weapons in Slough.

“The community will be shocked by what has happened but you will see an increased police presence.”