Police want to speak to Ricky Wilson in connection with a burglary on #CanveyIsland

Jewellery was taken from Paradise Jewellery on Furtherwick Road at around 2.15am today (Monday 9 May).

The 27 year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, short light-brown hair, and a brown beard.

He also has his left ear pierced and has ‘RJW’ tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you have any information about a crime or you want to report an incident, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/116305/22.