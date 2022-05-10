Three arrests have been made following a pursuit of a vehicle in Southampton

Shortly after 10pm yesterday, a purple Ford Focus drove through a red light on The Avenue and officers pursued the car into Avenue Road, where the driver and a passenger left the vehicle and fled the scene.

Two passengers still in the vehicle were arrested and bolt cutters and other tools were found in the car.

At 10.37pm, officers were deployed to a report that a man wearing a balaclava was climbing sheds on Ancasta Road.

He was identified as the driver of the vehicle and arrested.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle when instructed by police and theft of a motor vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys from Southampton were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries continue to identify and locate the other passenger.