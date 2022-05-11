Detectives in Crawley have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds

Officers were alerted to the attack having taken place shortly before 3.30pmon the 1st May 2022 in a property in Midhurst Close and arrived to find a woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service, where she remains in a serious condition.

A man – 39-year-old Abdul-Malik Neal of Midhurst Close in Crawley – was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 31.

Detective Inspector Kelly Lewis said: “This was a violent attack that left a woman fighting for her life.

“We are pleased to have a suspect remanded in custody and I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.