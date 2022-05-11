Information is sought after a dog walker was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked assault near Maidstone.

The assault was carried out by a passenger on a motorcycle, who got off the vehicle and punched the victim in the face.

The incident is reported to have happened on Friday 29 April 2022, as the victim was walking his dog in Boxley Road, Penenden Heath. At around 2pm the man noticed a motorcycle being ridden in the area, even though it was closed for roadworks. The rider was performing wheelies and driving in an antisocial way.

It is reported the victim raised his arms, as if to object, which prompted the bike to stop. The passenger then got off the bike and punched the victim, causing him to strike his head on the ground. Both the suspect and rider then drove away. An off-duty police officer was first on the scene and an ambulance was called. The victim was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

PC Paul Otter of Maidstone CID said: ‘This was an entirely unprovoked attack, which caused the victim to strike his head on the pavement and could easily have led to more serious injuries. The bike had no number plate and was driven away in the Pendenden Heath direction. We have carried out extensive house-to-house enquires and are continuing to check local CCTV. We are also urging residents in Boxley Road and nearby areas to check any privately held CCTV or doorbell cameras. You may have important footage which could assist the investigation.’

Both men on the bike are described as being young, possibly late teens to mid-20s and wore black clothing. The suspect who struck the victim had a black balaclava. He was white and around five feet seven inches tall, with piercing light blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/80871/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.