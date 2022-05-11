Officers responding to a report of a stolen motorbike located two suspects in #Strood with the assistance of the police helicopter

Information from the helicopter helped patrols track down two men in Frindsbury Hill on Sunday 8 May 2022, who it is alleged had been driving around #Medway on the stolen bike.
Both men were arrested just after 1pm, one of them – aged 20 from #Gillingham – was detained on suspicion of the theft of a motorcycle, which had been taken in #Gravesend in April. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motorcycle without a licence or insurance and for going equipped for theft. Officers seized a screwdriver as part of their enquiries.
The other man, aged 23 of no fixed address, was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing class B drugs after a quantity of cannabis was found.
Both men have since been released from police custody pending further investigation.