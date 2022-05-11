Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a Swindon man who is wanted

Daniel Tomkins, who is 36, is wanted in connection with a burglary. He is from Swindon but is known to have links to Bristol and Bath.
Tomkins is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes, of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall.
If you have any information about where Tomkins is please call us on 101, quoting crime reference 54220046850.
If you see him, please do not approach him but make a note of his appearance, including what he is wearing and anything he is carrying, as well as his direction of travel, and call 999.