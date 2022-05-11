Serious and organised crime detectives have charged two men with conspiring to steal cash machines from across Kent

Anthony Pemberthy, 43, of Calder Road, Maidstone, and Stephen Davenport, 60, of Ashford Road, Maidstone, are alleged to have been responsible for six ATM thefts committed between November 2019 and March 2021.

Diggers were used to cause considerable damage in each of the incidents, with significant quantities of cash reported stolen.

Mr Pemberthy and Mr Davenport were arrested on Monday 9 May 2022 and have both been charged in connection with offences at the following locations:

The Co-op in High Street, Cranbrook, on Thursday 14 November 2019;

An Esso petrol station on Cranbrook Road, Staplehurst, on Saturday 25 January 2020;

A Tesco Extra in Honeywood Parkway, Whitfield, on Monday 23 March 2020;

Morrisons in Coldharbour Road, Northfleet, on Sunday 31 January 2021;

A Tesco Express in High Street, Dymchurch, on Sunday 28 February 2021;

The Shell Lychgate garage on the A299 Thanet Way near Dargate, on Monday 1 March 2021.

Both defendants are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 May 2022.