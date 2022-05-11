Serious collision investigators are renewing an appeal for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died in #Teynham

The rider of a green Barracuda bicycle was confirmed deceased at the scene following the incident, which took place at around 12.30am on Monday 2 May 2022 on Lower Road.

The victim had been cycling along the road when he was involved in the collision with a black VW Polo which was traveling towards the village.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Oliver-Jones of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We have carried out a number of enquiries and have identified a driver of a light-coloured vehicle, possibly white or silver, which was seen driving along the same road between 1am and 1:15am.

‘We do not believe they were involved in the incident but would like to talk to them as they may hold vital information to assist us with the investigation.’

As part of the investigation five people, a 17-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and three men, aged 18, 19 and 20 were arrested. They have all been bailed until the end of May.